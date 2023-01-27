Indore: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a dog was allegedly dashed to the ground from the 6th floor of a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore leading to its death, police said on Friday. Police have registered a case under the Animal Cruelty Act and started an investigation into the matter. However, no one has been arrested in the case so far.

As per an official, the incident has been reported in the Lasudia police station area in Indore. In his complaint registered at the Lasudia police station, animal activist Pianshu Jain of 'People for Animals' alleged that some unknown persons had thrown a dog was thrown from the sixth floor of the Royal Amar Green building leading to its death.

As soon as the police came to know about the matter through the complaint, they registered a case against unknown people under the Animal Cruelty Act and other sections of the law and started the investigation.

Cases of animal cruelty have come to light in Indore in the past as well. In the past, in a colony of Aerodrum police station area, the driver of a car driving recklessly ran over a dog, in which the animal died on the spot.

The chilling CCTV footage of the incident had also surfaced. In another case of animal cruelty, two youths mercilessly thrashed a swan in Hira Nagar police station area. The incident was also captured in the CCTV camera installed in the area. A case of animal cruelty also came to light in Bhopal. A video of the incident went viral, in which a young man is seen throwing a dog into a large pond.