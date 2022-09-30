Dhar: Four labourers were killed as the wall of an old house collapsed in Kukshi town in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in Kachahri Chowk area when the labourers were working on an adjoining plot of land, said an official.

"Three labourers died on the spot. One person died at a hospital in Barwani. The deceased were identified as Govind (32), Roop Singh (35), Rakesh (30) and Ter Singh (40)," sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief at the incident.

"The sad news was received about the death of labor brothers in an accident due to the collapse of the wall near the under construction house in Kukshi Nagar, Dhar. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear this deep loss. Peace," he tweeted in Hindi.