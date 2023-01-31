Bhopal: The Animal Husbandry Department will organise a competition in Bhopal in which cows producing six litres of milk or more will be awarded Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000 to the owners. Animal Husbandry Minister of Madhya Pradesh Premsingh Patel on January 27, 2022, informed that the 'Prize Scheme for the state's original bovine breed and Indian advanced breed milch cows' is being implemented under the Mukhyamantri Pashupalan Vikas Yojana.

The Animal Husbandry Minister informed that the scheme started with the aim of promoting the indigenous breeds of the country and the state, and competitions of indigenous and Indian advanced breeds of cows will be held from February 1 to 15. In this competition, 201 district-level prizes will be given, which will be for 45 native cows of Madhya Pradesh and 156 Indian advanced breed cows. Apart from this, six state-level awards will also be given.

The competition of milch cows of the state's original bovine and Indian advanced breeds will be held separately in the districts. The state's native cattle breed competition will be held in 15 districts, including Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Dhar, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Niwari.

Malvi breed cows' competition will be held in Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Ujjain, and Indore and Nimari breed competition will be held in Khandwa, Khargone Burhanpur, Barwani, and Dhar. Whereas the Kenkatha breed competition will be held in districts, including Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Niwari.

"The daily milk production of Malvi, Niwari and Kenkatha cows of the state's native cattle breed should be four litres or more and that of the Indian cow should be six litres or more," said the Animal Husbandry Minister. Indian Advanced Breed Cow Competition will be held in all 52 districts. The cattle herders of cows giving more milk will be rewarded, he said. For the district level, the first prize will be awarded Rs 51,000, the second Rs 21,000, and the third Rs 11,000. At the state level, awards will be Rs 2 lakhs, Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 50,000 for the first, second and third prizes respectively. Apart from the three prizes, certificates will be given to the rest of the competing cows.