Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old farmer from Madhya Pradesh, Dharamjay Singh died eight months after being treated for Covid at Chennai's Appolo Hospital on Tuesday night. The family had reportedly spent around Rs 8 crores on his treatment as the daily charge would cost them around Rs 3 lakhs. The family had also sold 50 acres of land for his treatment.

According to the family, Singh, a resident of Rakri village of Mauganj area, was found Covid positive on 2 May last year, after which he was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. As his condition deteriorated since he also suffered a brain hemorrhage, Singh was admitted to ICU. When his condition did not improve, he was airlifted to Chennai on May 18 and was admitted to the Appolo since then.

The family also said that Singh's lungs were infected 100 percent and he was put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to give him new lease of life, however, he could not be saved. They also said that Singh was being treated in the presence of doctors from across the country and abroad. The famous doctors of London used to come to Apollo Hospital to see him. Along with this, doctors of other countries were also being consulted online. He was kept on life support for eight months only at the behest of the doctors of London. Before Singh, the longest being treated for Covid was Vishwas Saini of Meerut for 130 days.

Pertinent to mention, Singh had given a unique identity to the cultivation of strawberry and rose in the Vindhyas. For this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had honoured him on January 26, 2021, at PTS Maidan.

According to the family, Singh got infected while serving the people during the pandemic. The family had appealed to the state government, after which aid of Rs 4 lakh was received.

READ: Jamia professor dies of Covid seeking an ICU bed on Twitter