Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, five members of a family were found dead on Sunday at Dabalikhur village of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Nepanagar police station. The five deceased include the husband, wife and their three children.

The incident came to light when the brother of the deceased man, who had gone out to fetch milk, came back was shocked on seeing the bodies. However, locals reached the spot when they heard the brother's screams. The incident was then reported to the Nepanagar police station. Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. They inspected the crime spot and taken testimonies of all the witnesses. Later, they launched an investigation into the case.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Five members of same family attempt suicide

According to police sources, the husband, Manoj, was unwell for several days and had gone for treatment two days before the incident. Police sources revealed that Manoj had first strangled his wife, and then their three children. Finally, he died by suicide. The police, who are looking into the possibility of death by suicide, have not been able to determine the reason behind the drastic step.

Earlier, in January, five members of a family tried to kill themselves and were later admitted to Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal in critical condition. The family members include the husband, his wife and their three children. The district administration team reached the hospital as soon as they received the information. The Khajuri police were investigating the case.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the attempt to die by suicide was made due to debt. The investigation revealed that the husband, Kishore Jatav, who was a contractor, had borrowed money from different people, but could not return them on time. The entire family decided to die by suicide fed up with the circumstances, the police said.