Bhopal: After AIMIM's (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) good performance in the recently concluded urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh, more than 50 Congress workers in Bhopal joined the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party in the presence of the party's state office-bearers. The incident comes days after the party's leeway into the central state, where it succeeded in bagging seven seats in urban body elections.

Qazi Anas, a member of the party's Madhya Pradesh Core Committee, said that after the municipal polls, other party cadres are joining the party in big numbers." In Bhopal, it was mostly Congress workers from Narela, Central, and North assembly constituencies within Bhopal," he added. It seems that the Hyderabad-based party is looking to make a foray into Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Among its recent victories, three out of seven AIMIM victories came from the Khargone municipality. Apart from this, party candidates have also won in Khandwa, Burhanpur, and Jabalpur municipal corporation areas.