Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former state president of Congress state unit and former Union Minister Arun Yadav raised the demand for the creation of the Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. To express their support to the demand of the people, Yadav took to Twitter and said that the sacrifices made by the brave Ahir people should be recognised and a separate regiment of the Ahir regiment in the army should be setup.

The establishment of the caste-based regiment in the Indian Army is very old. It started in the era when our country was ruled by the British and 'divide and rule' was their only agenda. During this period, the British recruited the army on the basis of many different castes to handle the governance of India and win the war. The British divided these castes on the basis of fighter and non-combatant class.

The 'Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha' took out a march on March 23, highlighting their demand for a separate regiment for themselves in the Indian Army. The march, which was taken out from Kherki Daula Toll Plaza to Hero Honda Chowk on the National Highway (NH 48), saw leaders of political parties as well as people from neighbouring states joining the march. With the foot march being pre-planned, a heavy posse of police personnel was deployed. This front was registered as a trust in March 2021. Morcha members had also protested in 2018. Later, after assurances from some leaders, this dharna was called off.

Indian Army has several caste-based regiments, and the protesters are demanding a separate regiment for their representation. Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which includes Ahir community leaders from south Haryana, had organised the protests. The demand for the creation of the regiment is not new. Since Independence, people of the Ahir community have been raising this demand.

The march was taken out after demonstrators did not get any positive response from the Centre regarding their cause. "We have been protesting silently till now, but they (authorities) are not paying any heed to the promise made years ago. We have no choice, but to get on the roads now," said Manoj Kankrola, a member of the Morcha. As per information, the choice of the date March 23, was to align the demonstration with the nationwide commemoration of Martyrs' Day.

The foot march saw lakhs of supporters from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, reaching the protest site. Speaking to the media, Manoj Yadav, one of the leaders of the march, said, "Jo kaum ka nahi, wo kisi kaam ka nahi (what is not of use to the community, is not of use to anything at all)", further warning that the body would intensify its protests if the government did not change its stance. Significantly, the idea of a separate Ahir Regiment formation has, in the past, received the support of several MPs and MLAs.

The aforementioned list of politicians include Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and former Minister Rao Narbir Singh. Notably, Hooda had even raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha in the past.