Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at the Congress over a new year poster put up outside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Bhopal. In the poster, Congress leader Kamal Nath is mentioned as the future Chief Minister of the state. It contained the slogan 'Naya Saal, Nayi Sarkar'.

The excitement among the Kamal Nath loyalists began after the party’s former national president Rahul Gandhi claimed that Congress will sweep the state polls in the next elections. Since then, the BJP leaders have started hitting back at the Congress campaign.

BJP State President, VD Sharma, slammed Congress and said that Congress leaders in the state have no work and they keep dreaming 24x7. The people of Madhya Pradesh will prove with whom they are in the upcoming 2023 elections, Sharma said and added , "anyone can dream, there is nothing wrong in dreaming but the people of Madhya Pradesh will show them the reality."

Sharma also said that the people of the state have time and again shown the reality to the Congress and Kamal Nath's government was ousted in the State due to its failures. But if the Congress leaders still want to see "Mungerilal ke haseen Sapne", there is nothing wrong in it, he said.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra, while targeting the Congress over the 'Naya Saal Nayi Sarkar' slogan said that "Kamal Nath cannot form his government in the state ever again. Elections are almost a year away and Kamal Nath has declared himself as the Chief Minister, this can happen in Congress only."

Former Minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma hit back at the BJP, saying, "Congress will come to power with a clear majority in the next assembly elections. We have full confidence that the people of Madhya Pradesh will give a chance to Nath to form the Congress government. The Congress party will win with a massive majority."