Indore: Congress leader Vijender Chauhan's six-year-old nephew Harsh Singh Chauhan was murdered after being kidnapped from Pigdambar village under the Kishanganj police station area of Mhow late on Sunday evening. The family complained that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore for his release. The police recovered Harsh's body from the forests of the Simrol police area and sent it for post-mortem. Two accused have been arrested in this connection.

Rs 4 crore ransom demanded after kidnapping: Harsh, who was the son of mining businessman Jitendra Singh Chauhan, was playing outside his house when he suddenly disappeared. His relatives searched all places, but could not find him. The family members then lodged a complaint with the police. Congress leader Chauhan received a call from an unknown number demanding Rs 4 crore for his nephew's release, but the call was instantly disconnected.

Body recovered in the forest, two arrested: After receiving the ransom call, the Chauhan family informed the police. Soon after the police started investigating the case and recovered the boy's body from the Barwah forest. The alleged kidnappers were caught on the CCTV camera following which, two accused were arrested. Security has been beefed up in the area as a precautionary measure.

Cousin accused of murder: Involvement of Jitendra's cousin is being suspected in the preliminary investigation. There was some family feud following which the incident could have occurred, said the police. But, the motive behind the kidnap and murder can be ascertained only after a thorough probe into the gruesome murder of the innocent child.