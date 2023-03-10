Rajgarh: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh's car rammed into a two-wheeler in Rajgarh's Zirapur on Thursday. The motorcyclist received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered against Singh's driver. The injured was identified as 28-year-old Bablu, a resident of Parolia and works as a labourer. As per the CCTV footage, after colliding with the car, the bike struck a pole and the motorcyclist fell on the road and suffered head injuries.

As the car halted after the accident, Singh alighted from the vehicle and rushed to check the condition of the injured. A crowd also gathered at the spot. The Congress leader immediately sent the injured to a hospital for treatment. Later on, the man was referred to a hospital in Bhopal for better treatment. Singh told reporters that the bike had suddenly come in front of his car as a result of which the accident occurred. He said the man received minor injuries and his condition was stable now. Singh, later on, went to the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

It may be mentioned that Singh had gone to Kodakya village of Rajgarh district to pay condolences to Congress district president Prakash Purohit whose mother passed away. While coming back, Singh's car collided with the bike, which had taken a U-turn and came in front of the car. The police registered an FIR against Singh's driver Akhtar Khan and seized the car. Singh, along with other leaders, took another car and left for Bhopal.