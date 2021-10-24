Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at the Congress Party over the upcoming by-elections to be held in the Raigaon assembly constituency in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Tomar said that the party workers have taken full responsibility for the elections and they are reaching out to the people and seeking support for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Confident of winning Satna by-polls, Union Minister

"I also came to Satna yesterday to take stock of the preparations. I was going to the house of Shaheed Karnveer Singh, who was killed in Kashmir valley to pay tribute to his valour and attended an election program organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Based on the preparations and the enthusiasm among the people, I can say that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win these by-elections. The victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections is assured," he said.

Tomar is on a two-day visit to the state in view of the assembly bye-elections.

Further talking about the allegations of the Congress party on BJP being nervous, the Tomar said that Congress need not worry about us, we are Bharatiya Janata Party, and BJP definitely wins when it fights elections. It is the belief of every worker that he should contribute to winning as many elections as possible. Shivraj Singh Ji is our Chief Minister, naturally, he always remains in the midst of the people, and that is why he is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I have come, our state president has also arrived, the rest of the workers are doing their assigned jobs. There is no such thing as panic. The election should be fought with full force and heart, and the Bharatiya Janata Party is game for it," he added

He also said that the Congress party is trying to hide its failures by throwing allegations at BJP, but the failures won't be hidden as the people have not forgotten what the state has suffered in a year and a half.

When asked about former CM Kamal Nath's criticism, Tomar said that before 2003, there was a Congress government in MP, there was no electricity, no roads. However, after BJP came to power in the state, there is uninterrupted electricity for 24 hours, good roads. The state has also set a record in the field of agriculture. Kamal Nath Ji should not forget this.

Reacting to the allegations of Kamal Nath where he accused Chief Minister Chauhan of lying, Tomar said that such things happen only when you do not have any positive achievements to speak of.

Talking about inflation in the country, Tomar said that Centre is aware of all the problems faced by the people. He also said that the Centre is putting out efforts wherever needed for the good of the people.

