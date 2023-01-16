Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A helicopter carrying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an emergency landing due to some technical issues in Manawar on Sunday. The helicopter had to return to the take-off site in Manawar town after developing a technical snag.

The CM took off in his private helicopter and was enroute to Dhar where he was scheduled to attend an election rally. After the emergency landing of Chouhan's helicopter, he left for Dhar via road. While addressing the gathering, he apologised to the audience for his delay in arrival.

He told the gathering that it was not his fault but that of his helicopter. I am sorry for being late, but it was not my fault. I was onboard the helicopter to reach Dhar but it developed some technical issue. And we had to make an emergency landing back at Manawar. I have come by road and that is why I reached almost one and a half hours late. I am sorry for keeping you waiting, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister was supposed to reach Dhar at 4:30 pm to hold the election meeting for the upcoming civic polls on January 20. Three municipalities Dhar, Manawar, and Pithampur, and six municipal councils Kukshi, Dahi, Dharampuri, Dhamnod, Sardarpur, and Rajgarh of the Dhar district will go to polls. Votes will be counted on January 23.