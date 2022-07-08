Sidhi/Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a stinging remark on Thursday that seemed to equate former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath with terrorists.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remark came at a local body election campaign meeting in Sidhi on Thursday. While addressing the election meeting, CM Shivraj targeted Congress fiercely and said, "Kamal Nath has become like a terrorist. Yesterday too, he threatened that he would keep track of the officials and settle their scores as they were supporting BJP." The CM went on to say when Kamal Nath was the chief minister, he would threaten and insult officials and employees and he continues to behave in the same fashion, even when he is not the chief minister. "But the people of the state have settled your score, how will you settle scores of officials and employees," Chouhan asked.

Before this contentious comment, Chouhan also attacked the Congress in general, calling it synonymous with terrorism. “See what has become of the Congress. There has been a direct relation between Congress and terrorism. You can check the history and see that if terrorist activities increased in the country, it was due to the Congress. Congress and terrorism are synonymous with each other," he said.