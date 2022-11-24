Damoh: Police registered a case against the alleged molestation of girls after forced conversion by a Christian Missionary in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, officials said on Thursday. The case has been registered against eight persons associated with the local Christian body named 'Jesus', CSP Abhishek Tiwari said.

Tiwari said that the case was registered after both sides were heard in which the complainant's side was proved right. “It was also found in the investigation that the girls used to go to church with the officials of these institutions after conversion and were molested,” he added. The CSP said that further investigation into the case is going on.