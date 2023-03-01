Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After several hours of questioning, the Indore Police and the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) released terror suspect Sarfaraz Memon after the email received by the NIA about his terror links turned out to be a hoax. As per sources, the hoax email was allegedly sent by Sarfaraz's estranged Chinese wife who was not willing to divorce him.

The investigating officials also found that the Chinese woman was Sarfaraz's third wife and, following frequent quarrels with her, he returned to India and settled down in Indore where he married for the fourth time. No evidence was found against his alleged links with terrorist organisations.

Only on Monday last, Memon was taken into custody in a special operation conducted in Indore based on a tip-off from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Police sources said that prima facie there was no evidence to prove the alleged involvement of Sarfaraz Memon in terror activities and he has been eventually handed over to his family members on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the NIA received a mail through an anonymous mail ID which mentioned Sarfaraz Memon and attached all the details like his Aadhaar card, vehicle license, passport, and living certificate. In the mail sent under the name of 'Danger Man', some details were given to the investigating agencies.

During the investigation, it was found that Sarfaraz is 41 years old and his passport also stamped that he went to China during 2018-2019. Sarfaraz was married to a woman from China. He has told the investigating agencies that she may have sent this mail under the impression that he was divorcing her.

Sarfaraz Memon is initially suspected to be a member of the ISI but he vehemently told the police about his innocence. He said that he had been living in China and Hong Kong for the past few years due to work. While Sarfraz was already married twice, he got married for the third time to a woman from China.

Sarfaraz decided to get a divorce as both of them started quarrelling. But the woman in China was opposed to divorce. After that Sarfraz came to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from China. After coming to Indore, he got married for the fourth time. Sarfaraz Memon's wife has made a shocking revelation in the inquiry that she may have written this mail to defame him because of his anger that he was divorcing Memon despite his opposition. Sources also said he speaks English and Chinese.

The NIA received a message via email that Sarfaraz Memon from Indore, who had been trained in terrorist activities in China, Pakistan and Hong Kong for the past 12 years, was currently trying to carry out those deadly activities in Mumbai. Because of this, Mumbai Police and other investigative agencies took up an investigation. Accordingly, a special team of ATS traced Sarfraz Memon, a resident of the Dhar Road area of Indore.