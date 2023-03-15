Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Rescue efforts have crossed 21 hours Wednesday morning (8 am) after a seven-year-old boy fell into a 60-foot-deep borewell in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The boy fell into the narrow hole while trying to escape from the monkeys in the field.

The incident took place in Lateri Tehsil of the district. The boy is at present stuck at a depth of 43 feet and a parallel pit of 35 feet has been dug with the help of earthmovers to pull the boy out. A joint-operation involving the district administration, police, and State Disaster Management Authority officials was launched soon after the receipt of information, official sources said.

District Collector Umashankar Bhargava along with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harshal Chaudhary visited the spot and took stock of the situation and the rescue efforts. Giving details about the incident, Umashankar said the seven-year-old boy Lokesh fell into the pit around 11 am on Tuesday. Lokesh was playing in the fields when suddenly a troop of monkeys came. Lokesh along with his siblings started running. While running, Lokesh fell into a two-feet wide and 60-feet deep borewell. The police and administration rushed to the spot on information.

Umashankar further said oxygen was being given to the child with the help of a pipe. A parallel pit was being dug to rescue the child. Rescuers are keeping an eye on the child and his movements along with his vitals are being continuously monitored through a camera, he said.

At least five JCB machines have reached the spot for the rescue operation. The child is also being motivated by the authorities, the official said adding, "We are digging a 49 feet parallel pit to reach the child and we have already managed to dig 34 feet. We are trying to pull the child out as soon as possible. Hopefully, the child will be rescued soon."