Chhindwara: Patalkot, a valley in the Tamia tehsil of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, has registered its name in the World Book of Records for the 'most adventurous place in the world' category and for the availability of medicinal herbs. The Government of India has also given Patalkot a new identity as the 'Adventure Place of Gondwana'.

Wilhelm Zeijler, a member of the World Book of Records presented the certificate to Junnardeo Sub Divisional Magistrate, Madhuvantrao Dhurve in a program organized in Chimtipur on January 28. Collector Sheetla Patle said, "Wilhelm Zeijler of the organization has given the certificate to Junnardev SDM Madhuvantrao Dhurve in the program organized in Chimtipur. This is the first time Patalkot of the district has been included in the world's biggest record book. The herbs in the hills of Patalkot and the natural beauty here have always attracted the attention of tourists. People from far off places visit here. Patalkot is considered to be the abode of mystery, adventure, and a special backward tribe."

Patalkot is home to a tribal culture and enormous herbal wealth. The valley is surrounded by hills and there are 12 villages inside the valley which include Jadmadal, Harra Kachar Khamarpur, Sahrap Jagol, Sukha Bhandar Harmau, Ghrinit, Gall Dubba, Ghatlinga, Gudi Chhatri Saladhana, Kaudiya Village. Herbal practitioners use herbs, make pulp and extracts of plants for curing illness.

The Bharia tribe living in Patalkot for centuries have around 611 families. The Central Government had formed the Bharia Tribal Development Authority, through which the upgradation of the tribe is done on the principle of conservation of water, forest, and land.