New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Commander Working Engineer (CWE) of the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Jhansi among other officials, in connection with an alleged recruitment scam.

According to the CBI, former CWE Col Arvind Parashar, former DCWEs Lt Col R. R. Negi, Lt Col A. K. Singh and Garrison Engineer Lt Col D. S. Rawat, among other unidentified people have been booked by the probe agency over allegations of illegalities committed in the recruitment of around 54 mates in the MES, Jhansi in 2012.

Searches were conducted in Pune in Maharashtra, Porbandar in Gujarat and in New Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and other evidence pertaining to investments made in movable and immovable properties. "An investigation is continuing," the CBI said.

(IANS)

