Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher in Madhya Pradesh has found a unique way to reach out to the students and ensure that their education does not suffer as schools remain closed due to the third wave of the pandemic.

Kamala Davande, the head reader of a school in a village in the remote tribal area of Bhainsdehi in Betul district, has set up a mobile library on a bullock cart thus personifying the adage 'where there is a will, there is a way'.

The teacher goes door to door, calling out children and distributing books among the poor students, who have no means of accessing online classes and are still dependent on traditional means of mohalla or radio lectures. Her aide in this novel initiative is a young student who calls out the students by beating a plate as the bullock library ambles through the village.

Parents, villagers and officials of the education department have praised the teacher for her out-of-the-box idea.

Kamala Davande told ETV Bharat that there are 87 children and three teachers in the school she teaches at in the village. One of the teachers, she said, has been made superintendent while the other one is on leave due to Covid-19. As such, she was the only teacher left and it was necessary to distribute books to all the children.

"So, I kept all the books on a bullock cart, put up a banner of Mohalla class, and started distributing them to the children by going door to door. Apart from the bullock cart library, mohalla classes are also held in different houses in the village," she said.

