Khandva: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minster and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh alleged that the BJP was “using hijab row to avoid accountability”.

"BJP does not have any other issue, so it only keeps indulging in Hindu-Muslim and Hindustan-Pakistan blabber. It does not give account of anything so it has now brought hijab in the middle," he said in Chhegaon Makhan on way from Khargone to Burhanpur during a tour to Khandwa. He was accompanied by Congress leader Arun Yadav.

On the occasion, Digvijay targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government in MP over “failing to waive off farmers' loans”. “Had there been a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, then the entire loans would have been waived off by now,” he said. The senior Congress leader also took potshots at local Congress deserter Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation in the BJP government.

“The fault lies with those who won from Congress and left by cheating,” Digvijay said. The senior Congress leader stated that the party is in a “good position” in the elections in five states-UP, Uttarakhand, Goa Manipur and Punjab. He further said that the party will get a new chief after April.



Over a question of prohibition of liquor in Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay said, “Uma Bharti is also speaking in favour of prohibition, CM Shivraj should meet the demand”.

