Bhopal/Belagavi: BJP leaders on Wednesday lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial 'dog' remark and hit back a the senior Congress leaders with 'dog' jibes of their own.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, C T Ravi slams Kharge, says "he has become used to counting dogs"

BJP National General Secretary, Chikkamagalur MLA CT Ravi also slammed Kharge over his statement and addressed Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as dogs.

"Congress changes from time to time. The pre-independence Congress is different from the present Congress. Leaders of that party say that Congress has brought freedom to the country. Freedom is given for looting India?" he said.

Ravi further addressed Sonai Gandhi as "Italian Congress" and said, "even Italian Congress dogs do not bark in favour of India. They bark in favour of Pakistan and China. These are not the dog of Mahatma Gandhi's time. Congress dog will bark against India if a surgical strike is done.

Kharge on Monday in Rajasthan said, "We gave freedom to the country and Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country. Our party leaders gave their lives, what did you (BJP) do? Has even any dog in your house died for the country? Has (someone) made any sacrifice? No."

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma also slammed Kharge. Sharma on Wednesday said, "He (Mallikarjun Kharge) has become used to counting dogs. He has not developed the habit of counting humans and respecting patriots. This is the Congress that roams around like Sonia Gandhi's court dogs and they see from the same point of view."

"The one who is a dog himself sees others like a dog, so Kharge should understand that if he himself has become the dog of Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath, then calling a dog is a crime," added Sharma.