Indore: Refuting the allegations levelled by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Rashtriya Purush Tantya Mama and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP state spokesperson Sumit Mishra on Friday lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies. BJP spokesperson Sumit Mishra said, "With the intention of defaming a patriotic organisation like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), this ignorant leader named Rahul Gandhi made a false allegation that the Sangh had helped the British in hanging Tantya Mama and Birsa Munda. While the historical truth is that the British had hanged Tantya Mama in 1889 and Bhagwan Birsa Munda in 1900, while the RRS was established 25 years later in the year 1925."

"In fact, the role of RSS has been unforgettable in the building of the nation, in any crisis and calamity faced by the country. In 1948, the RRS stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the army during the tribal invasion of Kashmir. In case of flood, earthquake, or any natural calamity, it has been playing the role of crisis reliever," Mishra said.

In this regard, BJP spokesperson Sumit Mishra demanded that the Bhanwarkuan police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for spreading false news. Bhawarkua police station in-charge said, "A complaint has been lodged against Rahul Gandhi. Appropriate action will be taken after going through the complaint."