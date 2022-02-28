Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya reached Vidisha on Monday. He said that speculations of Jyotiraditya Scindia becoming Chief Minister in the coming time are fabricated by the media.

On the hijab row, he said that earlier neither cap was worn nor hijab was worn but now it is not known from where it has come in 2021. He further praised the development of Madhya Pradesh and said that the time taken to travel the distance from Vidisha to Bhopal has reduced to half.

The National General Secretary of BJP said that the world has seen the credibility of the Prime Minister and the country. He added that during the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, no one stopped or harmed the Indian tricolor vehicles.

