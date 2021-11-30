Agar Malwa: District administration of Agar Malwa has on Tuesday announced a ban on the sale of chicken for the next eight days after the state reported cases of bird flu.

Earlier, Lab Technician of Veterinary Department Agar Malwa, Ankit Jain had sent samples from crows for examination to Bhopal-based Lab which confirm the bird flu in the state on Tuesday. The presence of the H5N8 virus (bird flu) was confirmed after at least 33 crows were found dead in the district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary, MP Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department JN Kansotiya has instructed the respective administration to ensure vigilance and preparedness against bird flu. He has also asked collectors to make arrangements according to the guidelines of the Central Government's Avian Influenza Action Plan 2021.

“Migratory birds play a major role in spreading bird flu during the winter. Therefore, keep a special watch on the migratory birds coming to the water bodies and sanctuaries of the state,” Kansotiya said.

Kansotiya also directed officials to collect the samples of migratory birds and from the chicken markets in the districts bordering other states and send them to the laboratory for testing.

