Brahmin can contribute in making India 'superpower' if given chance says IAS Niyaz Khan

Bhopal: At a time when a debate is going on over the recent statements made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in which he held "Bhramins" responsible for the caste system, a senior IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh Niyaz Khan has come up with a book titled, 'The Great Brahmin'. The book talks about the higher IQ levels of Brahmins, the rich history of three thousand years and their contributions to society. The book also advocates Brahmins for higher posts as they have higher IQ levels.

In a special interaction with ETV Bharat, first Khan clarified that his book has no connection with Bhagwat's statement. "Bhagwatji is very respectable to me and earlier I also made a couple of tweets about his ideologies, but my book has nothing to do with his statements. I did the research work one-and-a-half years ago and since then I was writing the book."

Talking about the theme of the books Khan said, "I have drawn inspiration from the great Brahmin scholar Chanakya, who is so much talented, hence, I felt that I should come up with a book, which tells the extraordinary history of Brahmins. I am not saying they should be offered all the posts as it's a democratic country. But, as they had a higher IQ level and if they get a chance in different fields then the country can be a superpower in their guidance."

Defending himself from the allegations of him getting inclined towards a particular caste Khan clarified and said, "I am a writer and a writer has no religion, earlier also I had written books like 'Talaq Talaq Talaq' and 'Untold Secret of My Ashram'. I felt that Brahmins, with a rich history of three thousand years, could be a very good subject to be written upon so I wrote the book". However, the 'The Great Brahmin' is yet to be published.