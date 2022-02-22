Bhopal: '13 Sikandars' a documentary to be released on March 21 portrays the peaceful co-existence of 13 tigers in the forests of Kaliasot, Samardha in Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary adjacent to the capital of Bhopal.

According to the wildlife experts, they are also surprised to see the coordination among these tigers as they tend to not share their territory with others and do not allow any other tiger to enter their territory. The experts say that the main reason for this is that these tigers are siblings and were born in the same forest.

The movement of so many tigers simultaneously around the urban area of ​​Bhopal is unique in the country. About nine years ago, tiger T-1 and tigress T-2 had settled in the forest adjacent to the capital from Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary. The two now have 13 cubs.

Wildlife expert Dr Sudesh Baghmare said, "Even after having so many tigers in the forest, there has never been an incident of human-animal conflict." "Bhopal is unique in terms of movement of so many tigers in the forests close to the urban areas," said wildlife expert RK Dixit.

