Bhopal: Kamala Nehru Hospital, where fire broke out recently claiming the lives of 10 children, has not underwent a fire audit for the last 15 years. The fire fighting tools present in the hospital also turned out to be a show piece, said a report.

The recent fire incident at the hospital has raised question over the works of Municipal Corporation and the district administration which is responsible for the safety at the hospital. The whole system comes under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioner.

Speaking over the incident, Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra said that a committee has been constituted for the investigation into the matter. However no one is ready to take responsibility for the negligence of the division.

Madhya Pradesh govt cracks the whip, three officials removed for hospital tragedy

Bamra said, "a committee has been formed to investigate the matter. It is too early to speak over the action taken in the incident. Every detail will be revealed once the investigation gets completed."

Meanwhile taking strong action against the people responsible for the negligence for the hospital fire system, state government has removed three officials from their posts while one has been suspended. The officials who have been removed from the post includes Jitendra Shukla, Dean of Gandhi Medical College, Lokendra Dave, Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, KK Dubey, Director of Gas Relief Department. While Awadhesh Bhadauria, Deputy Engineer of CPA Electricity Wing has been suspended from his post.

Taking cognizance of the matter Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a high level meeting today. During the meeting it was decided that the Medical Education Department will have its own separate civil wing which will maintain the medical college and its associated hospital. While the collectors at the district level will conduct a safety audit of the hospitals in the next ten days.

No audit at the Kamala Nehru Hospital for the last 15 years

The fire mishap that occurred at the Government Kamala Nehru Children's Hospital (Hamidia Hospital Complex) in Bhopal on Monday night had claimed lives of ten children.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that instructions have been given for a high-level inquiry into the incident and ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs has been announced.

Read: Death toll in Bhopal children's hospital fire rises to eight