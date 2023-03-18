Indore: The Indore district court has issued an arrest warrant against Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK in the defamation case filed by actor Manoj Bajpayee. This was because Khan had failed to appear before the court. The defamation case was filed because Bajpayee alleged that Khan had called him a drug addict in a few tweets.

According to Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh Joshi, the Judicial Magistrate First Class posted the next hearing of the case to May 10. The court had earlier issued bailable warrants against Khan for not appearing before the court, he added. Khan was not appearing before the court intentionally just to delay its proceedings, he alleged.

On the other hand, Khan's lawyer argued that the court should stay any action against him since the accused had already approached the Supreme Court. Khan had earlier appealed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court to quash the defamation case against him.

In the High court, Khan's lawyers claimed that one of the Twitter handles, `KRK box office', from which the allegations against Bajpayee were made had been "sold" to a person named Saleem Ahmed in October 2020. Khan's lawyers also said that the tweets about Bajpayee were not intentional. However, the court on December 13 last year, dismissed Khan's plea.

The Bollywood producer who describes himself on his Twitter bio as a critic and trade analyst is known for his comments about Bollywood celebrities on social media. When he came to know about the case filed against him, KRK took to Twitter to say, "I haven’t received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?"

"And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won’t work. I will still review ur all films," he added.