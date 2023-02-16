Bhopal: Mahashivratri is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in the country. It is celebrated annually with much fervour across the country. This year, Mahashivrari will be celebrated on February 18. The temple of Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh has been locked for decades and is only open once a year on the day of Mahashivratri.

The famous temple is known as Someshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, 48 km from Bhopal. The temple is situated on a hill 1,000 feet high. According to historians, this 10th-century fort temple contains many historical facts. In 1283, Jalaluddin Khijli captured the temple, after that, it was occupied by Malik Kafur, Mohammad Shah Tughlaq and Sahib Khan and in 1543, it was captured by Sher Shah Suri. In 1974, there was a movement to open the temple for the common people. After this, the then Chief Minister Prakash Chandra Sethi unlocked the temple and allowed the common people. Since then, people are allowed to worship only on Mahashivratri. The temple has been maintained by the Archaeological Department.

The temple gets unlocked only on Mahashivratri for 12 hours, that is from 6 am to 6 pm. It came into the limelight last year when Pandit Pradeep Mishra mentioned this temple at a religious event. Mishra said, "Shivraj is the Chief Minister in the state and Shiv is in prison here. The Shiva temple is locked and you are celebrating Diwali!" After this, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti reached the temple and performed Jalabhishek in the temple from the outside. According to Manoj Kurmi, director of the Bhopal Circle of the Archaeological Department, the Central and State governments have to decide to open the lock of the temple. Our job is to preserve the historical heritage, which we are doing, Kurmi said.

This time also it will be opened at 6 am on Mahashivratri in the presence of the administration. According to Raisen Collector Arvind Duve a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple this year as well. Against this backdrop, elaborate arrangements are being made. On the other hand, five quintals of khichdi and fruits have been arranged for distribution by the local people.