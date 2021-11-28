Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The emergence of the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 has renewed fears of a third wave of the virus. In view of this development, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to limit attendance in schools.

All the schools in the state will now operate at 50 percent capacity. Schools have also been told to continue online classes. The new measures, which will come into effect from Monday, were introduced in an emergency meeting held by the CM.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had called an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation regarding coronavirus in the state. The CM issued several important guidelines during the meeting.

The CM said that there will be a listing of people who have come to Madhya Pradesh by international flights for the last month. These travellers will be monitored for any traces of the virus and kept under observation. The samples of all these people will be sent for genome sequencing.

The CM also gave instructions to keep stock of all medicines, oxygen and other necessary equipment. Along with this, sufficient stock of Remdesivir injections will also be kept.

In the meantime, the CM appealed to the public not to be heedless.

Chauhan said that positive cases are coming mainly from two cities - Bhopal and Indore. He said that even though the number of cases is not enough to be a cause of panic, but caution is necessary. He said that the situation is being monitored.