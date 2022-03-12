Jabalpur: In what appears to be a major accident averted, an Alliance Air flight on Saturday skid off the runway at the Dumna Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. As per information, the incident occurred after one of the aircraft's wheels got stuck in the soil while it was attempting touchdown.

This resulted in the plane losing control, and going off the runway. No passengers were harmed in the incident.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the incident. The Delhi-Jabalpur flight, an ATR-72, left Delhi airport at 11:32 am on Saturday, reached Jabalpur 1:15 pm.

As per information, there were 55 passengers and five crew members on board. In a statement, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, said the safety and evacuation of passengers was their priority.

"We're grateful that all the passengers & crew are safe, their safety and evacuation are our priority. While we follow all safety policies by regulatory authorities, we regret the unfortunate incident and have initiated an investigation into the incident", it said.

Airport management was alerted, and actively handled the situation soon afterwards. Local police, too, arrived at the airport. The lights in front of the aircraft are said to have been damaged in the mishap.

Kusum Das, the airport director, said that operations would remain suspended for four to five hours.

