Bhopal/Khandwa: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the urban body polls on Sunday with its woman candidate winning the corporator's post in three major cities. Scoring wins in a total of four municipal seats, two victories were registered in Jabalpur while one candidate each from Khandwa and Burhanpur won the urban polls.

AIMIM candidate Shakira Bilal won the election from ward number 14 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes, an official said. Out of 50 wards in Khandwa, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 10 wards, besides mayoral nominee Kaniz Fatima.

In Jabalpur, meanwhile, AIMIM candidate Sama Parveen emerged victorious in ward 49, while Samreen Qureshi scored a win in ward 51. In Burhanpur, Rafiq Ahmed won by a margin of 251 votes in the Nehru Nagar constituency under Burhanpur Municipal Corporation.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had addressed a public meeting in Khandwa to campaign for the party candidates for the polls held earlier this month. Owaisi had also held public meetings in the state capital Bhopal, industrial hub Indore and Jabalpur, seeking votes in favour of his candidates in the urban body polls.