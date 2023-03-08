Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): She starts her an at the crack of dawn. Waking up at 5.30 am when her family members are still sleeping, she gets dressed in her workout gear, grabs her kitbag and then rushes to the gym. Then she put herself through a gruelling workout routine from 6 am to 8.30 am, returns and gets straight into the kitchen to cook for her family.

Meet Rashmi Rawatm, a talented powerlifter, subedar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Police Academy and a caring wife. Despite the challenges, she has been successfully juggling her passion for powerlifting, duty as a cop and responsibilities as a wife.

Rashmi won the first position in the 52 kg category by lifting 152.5 kg in the State Power Lifting Championship organized by the Madhya Pradesh Power Lifting Association in Indore from March 3 to 5. She had earlier won the first position in the district-level powerlifting championship held in Sagar.

It all started when an acquaintance at the gym saw her lifting heavy weights with ease and suggested that she should get into powerlifting. Enthusiastic about sports since childhood Rashmi liked the idea and started training to become a powerlifter. Her dedication and hard work paid off as she secured the first position in a district-level powerlifting competition in Sagar. With success, her passion turned into dedication pushing her to work harder to excel in the sport.

Now at 40 years old she already has district championship and state championship under her left while successfully carrying out her duties as a cop and wife. Speaking to ETV Bharat Rashmi said that she had been keen on physical activities since and had participated in state-level championships back then.

"I went to the gym to stay fit and someone at the gym suggested that I should try my hands at powerlifting. As I secured first position at the district level championship, my passion for the sport increased and made me determined to secure first position in State level championship as well," she said.

Describing her hectic schedule she narrated how she starts her day early, first going to the gym, returning home after a two and half hour work out and then starting cooking for her family and reaching the office in due time, Rashmi said that no matter what the hurdles her, once can achieve her goals regardless of how much the odds are stacked against her. "If one desperately wants to achieve something, one can easily manage time for everything in life," she said.