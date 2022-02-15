Bhopal: Mehboob Khan, the hero who saved the life of a non-Muslim girl trapped between the railway tracks in Bhopal recently, has spoken out. Khan, seemingly not making much out of the incident, says, "I did not help because of the religion. I just saw that someone was in trouble and she needed my help."

The video, however, has been flooding social media. After the heroic save, the police department including social organizations also welcomed Mehboob Khan and encouraged him. On the other hand, in the mosque committee of Bhopal, Shahar Qazi, Shahar Mufti and other gentlemen encouraged Khan and presented him with a memento and a bouquet.

The incident took place in Barkheri area of ​​Bhopal on February 5, when a girl, while hurriedly crossing the railway tracks, fell under a freight train. A few minutes before the accident, Mehboob, a carpenter by profession, was passing by after prayers. Meanwhile, he saw a girl roaring while crossing the track on the railway track from which the freight train was coming.

Khan, who is a carpenter, told an ETV Bharat that service brings one closer to God. "In a rapidly changing world of selfishness, even a small effort can have a big impact," he said. He jumped on the girl, held her and laid down as 24 buggies of the train passed over them, without any of them sustaining any injuries.