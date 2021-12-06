Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is quite concerned after the rise of Omicron infected patients in three bordering states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, said Dr. Narottam Mishra, Minister for Home Affairs in a press conference on Monday. He said the Health Department has also been issued an alert and instructions have been sent out to all the districts to compulsorily conduct genome sequencing of all the patients who test positive in RT-PCR.

The government has given instructions to increase tests and tracking in the districts bordering the neighboring states. It has been asked to compulsorily conduct corona test of passengers of trains coming through these states. The state government has formulated a Testing, Tracking and Treatment (3T) strategy.

The new variant of Corona, Omicron, has reached five states of the country- Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. In the last four days, 21 patients have been detected in these states. Experts claim that the new variant is contagious and could spread infection faster than Delta.

There are 10 districts on the border of Rajasthan. Out of which, two districts Jhabua and Alirajpur share border with Gujarat. At the same time, 8 districts of Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat share border with Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a new Omicron patient in Delhi was detected on Sunday, followed by 7 patients in Maharashtra.

In Rajasthan, 9 people, including 4 people of the same family from Jaipur, have been confirmed to be infected. Most of them have travel history from African countries.

Corona cases are increasing in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 17 new corona infected patients have been detected in last 24 hours. Of these, 8 positive patients are from Bhopal. At present there are 133 active cases in the state. Bhopal and Indore remain hotspots.

Despite an alarming situation, people are roaming around without masks in markets, streets, malls. People are traveling without masks even in trains and buses. Social distancing is also not being followed, said an official.

