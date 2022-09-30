Jabalpur: A lawyer allegedly ended his life at his house after pleading a case in the Madhya Pradesh High Court located in Jabalpur. Advocate Anurag Sahu's alleged suicide triggered a violent protest by advocates on the campus of the High Court on Friday, police said.

A protest was staged in the high court compound by a group of angry lawyers following the incident, where they vandalized and torched the chamber of the advocate who had appeared in court against Sahu, an official said. The police were forced to cane charge the protestors to bring the situation under control and restore law and order. Some policemen sustained injuries during the incident, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna.

The SP when asked if the deceased lawyer had left behind a suicide note, he said the matter will be probed. According to sources, protesters set fire to the chamber of the advocate who had appeared against Sahu in court at the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh, close to the high court building.