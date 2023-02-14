ADM Shailendra Singh ploughs field like actor Manoj Kumar did in 'Upkaar movie' to promote organic farming

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Singh ploughing a field on the lines of veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, who donned the role of a farmer in the Hindi film 'Upkar', had gone viral on social media. The officer has taken this step to promote organic farming. The Madhya Pradesh's Rewa ADM video is making rounds on social media. The video shows, the officer wearing a yellow dhoti, white kurta and a red towel on his shoulder. He was holding a plough in his hand. After the video went viral, netizens were seen appreciating the officer for his move. The officer has started surveying different places and ploughing with other farmers and creating awareness on organic farming.

Also read: Major reshuffle in Navy, V Adm Hari Kumar to head Western Command

Speaking to the media, ADM Shailendra Singh said, "Instructions are given at the government level from time to time for better communication on social media and dissemination of government schemes. Promoting and following organic farming and natural farming is the need of the hour as our ecosystem and environment are being destroyed due to excessive use of pesticides and fertilizers in cultivation."

Singh further said, "We made some videos to promote organic farming, including a video related to the song 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' from Manoj Kumar's 'Upkar' movie, which have been posted on social media. It is the endeavour of the administration to strive to encourage organic farming." Unfortunately, the use of pesticides and fertilizers have been increased and the residues of the chemicals on vegetables taking a toll on the health of the people. Hence, those who feel the social responsibility are promoting organic farming to save mankind from pollution.