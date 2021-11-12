Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Two youngsters were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision involving two speeding motorbikes at a village in Balaghat district, a police official said on Friday.

The accident occurred at village Mendhki under Rampayli Police Station area on Thursday evening, Lalbarra police station in-charge Surendra Gadaria said.

Two men, aged 20, riding on a motorcycle died, while four others, who were on the second motorbike, were injured in the collision, he said.

The injured, which included two boys aged 7 and 9, were referred to Nagpur for further treatment, the police officer said.

PTI