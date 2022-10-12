Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said actor Aamir Khan should stay away from advertisements and acts which hurt religious sentiments after a bank commercial featuring Khan and actor Kiara Advani faced criticism from sections of netizens.

Talking to reporters here, Mishra also said Khan should not do such advertisements keeping Indian traditions and customs in mind. The advertisement shows Khan and Advani as newlyweds travelling back from their wedding and discussing that both of them did not cry during 'bidaai'.

The ad further shows the couple reaching the bride's house and the groom taking the first step into the house, as against the traditional practice for brides. "I have seen actor Aamir Khan's advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to not do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind," the Minister said.

"I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian traditions, customs, and deities keep coming, especially about Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts. I believe he is not allowed to hurt anyone's sentiments, said Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also joined the debate over the advertisement that has split social media. "I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots," Agnihotri tweeted and posted the commercial.

Following Agnihotri's tweet, many netizens posted their comments and opinions. Even hashtags like #BoycottAUSmallFinanceBank were trending. This isn't the first controversy involving Aamir Khan. Earlier, the actor was criticised for statements he made about religious intolerance back in 2016. His old remarks were referenced before the release of his latest film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in August, which eventually bombed at the box office.

In August this year, a controversy erupted over Zomato's advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan when priests of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain objected to the advertisement claiming that it offended Hindu sentiments. The commercial was later withdrawn with a clarification that the reference was not about "Lord Mahakal". (with Agency inputs)