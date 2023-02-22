Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the dense green forest of Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary is a quaint Shiv temple where water from the river Narmada performs 'Jal Abhishek' on the Shivling. The stream of water flows through the roots of a tree just above the Shivling. The priest here claims that the Keri Mahadev temple was discovered by a saint, Mahant Dharamgiri Das.

Situated in the hills of Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, one can hear the sound of the water stream flowing through the tree. As this temple is under the reserve forest area, the government has banned the entry of devotees without permission. Also, no vehicles are allowed here and people have to trek for about 4.5 km to reach the temple.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the priest of the temple, Harigiri Das said, "Keri Mahadev is an ancient temple and was discovered by Mahant Dharamgiri Das around 300 years ago. This temple is one of a kind. It is believed that the stream of water which flows throughout the year from the roots of the tree comes from the Narmada river."

"I have been looking after this temple for the last 30 years. Before me, Mahant Ramgiri Das ji used to take care of the temple and before him, Dharamgiri Das looked after the temple. Both Mahants took Samadhi here. Dharamgiri Das saw this place in his dream. When he came here, he discovered water from the roots of a tree falling over the Shivling as if they were performing jal abhishek. There is no dam near this temple, but it is believed that this water is from the Narmada river," he added.

"The forest area near this temple has an abundance of banana and mango trees. It is believed that those who eat the prasad made from these fruits get their wishes fulfilled. After the government banned the entry of people, a fair is held here twice a year, one on Shivratri and one on Bhootri Amavasya. Only the people of Malkhar and Javra are provided passes to visit the temple. Earlier, people used to visit this temple on regular days, but now it is not possible", Harigiri Das added.