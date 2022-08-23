Neemuch: An 80-year-old woman from Manasa tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district has travelled 600 km all by herself on a motorcycle to reach Baba Ramdevra, the famous pilgrimage site of Rajasthan.

Sohanbai, who hails from Jaleneer village in Neemuch district, is a fit and happy person and stays alone. Even at this age, she travels 600 km every year by motorcycle from her village to visit Baba Ramdevra. For the last seven years, she has been going to Baba Ramdevra on her own bike.

According to the villagers, Sohanbai was married to Harichand Dhangar. However, after a few years, the couple split up. Sohanbai started living with her three children in her parent's home. She managed to raise children alone. They are now settled elsewhere and Sohanbai continues to live her life on her own.