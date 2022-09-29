Indore: Seven Muslim youths have been arrested by Indore police after they entered a Garba pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Indore under Hindu names and were caught indulging in suspicious activities. All the youths are residents of the Moti Tabela and Malharganj areas. They were produced before a local court on Wednesday and released on bail.

The members of the Bajrang Dal present there caught the Muslim youths filming girls and when inquired, they gave fake names and could not even provide their ID cards, sources said. Following this, the youths were handed over to the police. A case has been registered against the accused under prohibitory sections.

Bajrang Dal official Raju Rathore said that when he reached the pandal with the members, the actions of the youths looked suspicious. "They were clicking pictures of girls and filming them. One of our members interrogated them but they provided fake Hindu names. When they were asked to provide their ID cards, they panicked and tried to run away. Later, they were handed over to the police after their real names were revealed," said Rathore.