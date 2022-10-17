Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident took place at Tola Khedi village under the Shamgarh police station area of the Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Eight women labourers returning from work were washed away in the Chambal river as their boat capsized. Divers, who reached the spot recovered the bodies of four women, while three women swam to the shore and the search for one is still on.

Official sources said, "Divers recovered the bodies of four women and a motor boat. The bodies have been sent to the Community Centre of Shamgarh for post-mortem. The deceased women are identified as Prem Bai, Radhabai, Madhu Bai Dhangar and Dhapu Bai."

Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Dung also reached the spot late at night from Bhopal to take cognizance of the matter. He said that "Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has expressed deep grief over the incident and has ordered the administration to provide immediate help to the families of the victims." Collector Gautam Singh and SP Anurag Sujania were also present on the spot till the bodies were recovered.