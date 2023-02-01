Burhanpur (MP): Five people were killed and five sustained severe injuries after a sugarcane-laden truck rammed into another truck here on the highway near Dedhtalai, about 100 km from the district headquarters. The injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital. The incident took place in the Dedhtalai village on the Amravati-Khadwa highway when the pickup truck was heading to Khandwa from Akot in Maharashtra, police sources said.

They further revealed that all the victims are from the Khandwa district and both vehicles have been badly damaged in the collision. The police also rushed to the spot and commenced a probe into the matter. According to police sources the relatives of the deceased have been informed.

Earlier on Tuesday, four people died after a car collided with a bus on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the Dahanu area of the Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known and one of the victims is a woman, police said.

Sources in the Palghar police said that the accident took place on the Mahalakshmi bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad highway at around 5 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday. They further revealed that the driver of the car, which was on the way from Gujarat to Mumbai, lost control of the vehicle and hit the luxury bus coming from the opposite direction. All four traveling in the car were killed on the spot. The identity of the deceased is being ascertained by the police, sources said.