Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The relationship between a student and a teacher is considered sacrosanct in many cultures. Not only is a teacher supposed to guide the students, but he or she is also expected to help them be their best version. However, a teacher in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh did not go by such thoughts and decided to leave his wife and two children for his teenage student.

The 30-year-old teacher married his 19-year-old student from the same village in court after both of them fell in love. Kishan, a computer teacher in a private school used to take tuition in his village as well. His student was studying nursing at a college in Chhatarpur. She took tuition from Kishan to study computers. As she studied in Chhatarpur, Kishan used to pick up and drop her to the city every day.

"I have been married to Kishan for ten years and have two children with him. Everything was going well until my husband started teaching his paramour. I suspected them a few days ago. When I confronted him, he started hitting me and refused the allegations. I got to know about their court marriage from the girl's parents," Kishan's wife told the media.

She claimed that she went to the local police station but no one filed her complaint. "I have now come to the SP office to seek help," said the aggrieved woman.