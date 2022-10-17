Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Children are usually afraid of police but this little 3-year-old Saddam went to Dedtalai Police station to lodge a complaint against his own mother. Upon reaching the police station with his father, Saddam complained that his mother has slapped him and stolen his chocolates, requesting the officials to put her in jail.

Also read: 10-year-old boy sets out on journey alone to attend SP patriarch's funeral in Saifai

Saddam's father then narrated the whole story, saying that Saddam's mother wanted to apply Kajal to him on Sunday but the boy did not agree. His mother tapped him gently on his cheeks after which Saddam started crying. Saddam insisted his father to take him to a police station because his mother had hit him. He also alleged that his mother stole all his chocolates.

Saddam's allegations against his mother left everyone present at the police station in splits. Amused by Saddam's spirit to approach police without any fear, Sub Inspector Priyanka Nayak lodged an informal complaint to make Saddam happy.