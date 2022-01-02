Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three passengers, including a year-old toddler, were killed while 28 others were injured after a bus fell into a river at Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 6am near Chandpur village, about 15 km from the district headquarters. The bus was on its way to Alirajpur from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh.

Driver of the vehicle apparently dozed off, leading to the vehicle plunging into the Melkhodra river.

The child and two other persons, identified as Kailash Meda (48) and Meerabai (46), died on the spot, while 28 others were injured, the official said. Of the injured, three are from Gujarat.

Alirajpur District Collector Manoj Pushp, who visited the spot along with the SP, said doctors have been directed to provide adequate medical support to the injured people.

(PTI)