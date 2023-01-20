Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and six others received injuries when a bus rammed into an under-construction house in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Friday, police said. The incident took place at around 9.45 am at Chak Patni located on the Sagar Highway in Vidisha. The bus carrying 55 passengers was returning from a marriage. It was going back to Hoshangabad from Bina. SDM Gopal Singh Verma said, "A motorcycle suddenly came in front of the bus and the bus driver trying to save the bike rider, rammed into an under-construction house."

The injured were taken to the Vidisha District Hospital for their treatment. The driver succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, they said. The other deceased have not been identified yet. The police started an investigation into the accident. Top officials of the district administration and police were present at the spot.

In another accident, one died and 21 others were on the Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway at 4:30 am. A private luxury bus from Rahi Travels coming from Nagpur towards Aurangabad overturned near Deulgaon Raja's Asola Phata village in the Buldhana district. As the passengers onboard the private luxury bus was crossing the road, two passengers were crushed by a speeding truck coming from behind, leading to the death of one person.

On receiving the information, a team of police and an ambulance reached the spot. The injured were rushed to Deulgaon Raja and Jalna hospitals for treatment. The police are engaged in clearing the traffic on the highway. The speeding truck that killed one and left the other grievously injured was en route to Magoon from Bhardhav.