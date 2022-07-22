Bhopal: A total of 19 MLAs from the Madhya Pradesh state assembly have cross-voted in support of President-elect Droupadi Murmu, defying their parties' stated support for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha and things came out in the open after the results were announced.

It came to light that Draupadi Murmu has got a total of 146 votes from Madhya Pradesh, whereas the BJP has only 127 MLAs in the state. While opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got only 79 votes from Congress, although it has 96 MLAs. Apart from this, there are also 2 independent MLAs and 5 votes were rejected.

Ahead of elections, two Congress MLAs had revealed that they were offered Rs 1 crore by the BJP to vote in favor of the NDA candidate. It was alleged that BJP is trying to get cross-voting done with about 18 tribal MLAs of Congress. However, after this, the Congress leadership got active, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath even claimed that Congress MLAs are united and not for sale. But, the results threw up a different picture and caused ripples in the Congress party.