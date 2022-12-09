Gwalior (MP): The Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against 15 people for recording a 12-year-old minor boy's obscene video and blackmailing him in Bilaua town of the district. The minor had stolen Rs 13 lakhs and jewellery worth Rs 31 lakhs in five months from his uncle's jewellery shop to pay the accused Ballu Chowdhary alias Madan Sharma, said Amit Sanghi, SSP of Gwalior.

Sanghi further stated that the accused befriended the minor, made him consume alcohol and took him on a drive reportedly on May 22, and the accused threatened the minor at gunpoint and recorded his nude video. Later, the accused shared the video with the local residents and then all of them started blackmailing him.

The minor's uncle said that he went to take out money from his closet and he noticed that a big chunk of money was missing. The minor's uncle suspected his nephew and when he reprimanded him, the minor confessed to committing the theft to give it to the blackmailers. Soon after, the uncle lodged a complaint with the police against 15 blackmailers. Based on a complaint, the SP registered a case and took up the investigation.